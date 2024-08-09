Heatwave Persists In Kashmir Srinagar Hotter Than Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With no let up in dry spell, the hot weather conditions was once again witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir with Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recording the heat wave with 33.0 degree Celsius.

According to the reports, twin places including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and South Kashmir's Kokernag areas settled close to the heat wave temperatures today.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at 34.2 degree Celsius, which was 4.2 degree above normal while in Kokernag, it settled at 31.9 degree Celsius, which was 4.4 degree above normal temperature.

However, Pahalgam, Kupwara and Gulmarg also recorded above normal temperatures at 28.8 degree Celsius, 34.5 degree Celsius and 23.2 degree Celsius respectively.

The data shared by the local Meteorological department (MeT) revealed that Jammu stations also recorded above normal temperature with Jammu recording a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius.

Banihal stations recorded 29.6 degree Celsius while Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah recorded 27.0 degree Celsius, 30.6 degree Celsius and 31.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, for the next two days, the weatherman here has predicted a brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places during day time with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of Kashmir division and many places of Jammu division towards late night and early morning.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that from August 12 to 14, a brief spell of rain and thundershower is expected at a few places during day time with a spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places towards late night and early morning.

Meanwhile on August 15, a spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected towards early morning and late night over many places of Jammu division and brief spell of light rain and thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir division during early morning and evening.

He further stated that on August 16 & 17; there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of J&K. Nonetheless, in its advisory, the MeT has predicted the possibility of flash floods, landslides & heavy rainfall over Jammu division on August 10, 11, 14 and 15.