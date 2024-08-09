Team Qatar Praises Hurdler Abderrahman Samba As He Concludes Olympic Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Abderrahman Samba has concluded his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after competing in the 400m hurdles final at the Stade de France on Friday evening, August 9.

"Proud of our star Abderrahman Samba. He finished the 400m hurdles race, one of the most competitive races at the Paris 2024 with a time of 47.98," stated Qatar Olympic Committee on X.

"Great job, Samba, wishing you all success in future competitions," added Team Qatar.

Today, August 10, Team Qatar fans and supporters hope to see the country's Tokyo medalists on the podium, with Mutaz Barshim leading the charge when he competes in the men's high jump final at 8pm.

Fares Ibrahim, Qatar's first Olympic gold champion, will compete in the 102kg weightlifting event, looking for his second consecutive Olympic gold. The event is slated to begin at 12:30pm.

Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan also aim to match their Tokyo bronze medal show tomorrow in the third-place play-off against Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum.