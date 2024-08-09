Saudi Arabia Welcomes Joint Statement By Leaders Of Qatar, Egypt, US On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the joint statement issued by HH the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, on the need to complete the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, release prisoners and detainees, and call for the resumption of negotiations on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

In a statement issued by its of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom affirmed its full support for the continuous efforts of the three leaders to reach the ceasefire and urgently address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, stressing the need to stop the bleeding, end the suffering, protect civilians, and move forward to end the occupation, achieve peace and security, and restore the full legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Global and regional support for joint Qatar, Egypt, US Gaza ceasefire efforts

Read Also

The three leaders issued a joint statement yesterday, stressing that it is time to immediately end the long-standing suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostages and their families, and to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages and detainees, noting that they and their teams have been working hard for several months to reach a framework agreement, which is now on the table and all that is missing is the completion of the implementation details.

They stressed that this agreement is based on the principles put forward by President Biden on May 31, 2024, which were supported by Security Council Resolution 2735, stressing that no more time should be wasted, and that there should be no excuses by any party for further delay, as it is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.

They also expressed their readiness as mediators, if necessary, to put forward a settlement proposal for the remaining implementation-related issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, noting their call on the two sides to resume urgent talks on Thursday, August 15, in (Doha or Cairo) to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any delay.

