(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The MK Foundation charitable organization has purchased 100 Volkswagen Transporter vans for Ukrainian border guards using funds provided by S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game developers and e-sports companies.

The will strengthen border guard units in the combat zone, Ukrinform reports, referring to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine .

It is noted that the MK Foundation does not collect donations. All forms of assistance are provided by partners, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R developers and e-sports companies NAVI and Maincast.

The State Border Guard Service emphasized that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the MK Foundation has donated 313 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles, two Iveco trucks, and three ambulances to Ukrainian border guards.

Photo gov