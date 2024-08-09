(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intermittent catheters size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.25% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with aging population is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus of vendors toward using advanced biocompatible materials. However, risks/complications associated with intermittent catheters poses a challenge. Key market players include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Catheter Medical, Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, and Teleflex Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global intermittent catheters market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Intermittent Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1221 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 62% Key countries US, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Finland Key companies profiled ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Catheter Medical, Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, CompactCath Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hollister Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Optimum Medical Ltd., Paralogic Pty Ltd, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, and Teleflex Inc.

Market Driver

The Intermittent Catheter Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of urinary diseases such as urinary tract infections, urethral obstructions, renal diseases, tumors, and neurogenic bladder. The market includes two main product types: uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Uncoated catheters have smooth, slippery surfaces, making them suitable for individuals with urethral trauma or tissues. Coated catheters, on the other hand, have antimicrobial or hydrophilic coatings, which help prevent urinary tract infections and make catheterization easier. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical research centers are key end-users. Technological advancements, such as the development of hydrophilic intermittent catheters, are driving market growth. Reimbursement schemes and government initiatives for the aging population with disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, are also boosting demand. Global prevalence of urinary diseases among adult Americans is high, and CXOs in the healthcare industry are focusing on catheter design and materials to improve patient comfort and outcomes.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



Intermittent catheterization is a common method for managing bladder incompatence in individuals who struggle to empty their bladders completely. However, this procedure comes with potential risks and complications, particularly for those who perform self-catheterization over a prolonged period. Urethral and bladder/scrotal complications include bleeding, stricture, urethritis, epididymitis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and bladder stones. Urethral complications include meatal inflammation, bleeding, and trauma from forcible catheterization or poorly lubricated catheters. Bladder stones can form due to the introduction of pubic hair or loss of catheter into the bladder. UTIs are the most frequent complication, resulting from the damage to the urethral and mucosal barrier, which allows bacteria entry. Hospitals and healthcare facilities experience high rates of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), with catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) accounting for 20-45% of all nosocomial infections. Factors contributing to CAUTIs include patient-related factors, improper caregiver techniques, hospital-related issues, equipment-related problems, and environmental factors. These complications can reduce the use of intermittent catheters and hinder the growth of the global intermittent catheters market during the forecast period. The Intermittent Catheter Market faces several challenges in the Catheterization Devices sector. Key trends include innovations in materials like PVC, vinyl, and silicone for Male, Female, Pediatric, and Adult Catheters. Complications, such as urinary tract infections, are a concern for Urological catheters used in the Urinary bladder. Spinal cord injuries and urinary incontinence drive demand, but price competition and lack of awareness pose challenges. Rising geriatric populations and indications like urinary retention fuel growth. Hydrophilic antimicrobial coatings and one-time use catheters are solutions to mitigate risks. Manufacturers must adhere to Catheterization Guidelines and prioritize Catheterization Safety. Training, Education, Support, and Management are crucial for effective Catheterization Care. Ongoing Research and Development are essential to address the evolving needs of the Catheterization Market.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This intermittent catheters market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgery center 1.3 Medical research center



2.1 Uncoated intermittent catheters

2.2 Coated intermittent catheters 2.3 Closed system intermittent catheters



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The intermittent catheter market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and the expansion of digital catheterization laboratories in hospitals. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market share due to the high demand for intermittent catheters in providing quality patient care. However, the rise of self-catheterization may hinder market growth. Notably, the number of catheterization laboratories is increasing in the region, leading to market expansion. The hospital segment's growth is driven by the high demand for intermittent catheters, making it a key contributor to the market's growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global urinary catheters market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing prevalence of urinary disorders and advancements in catheter technology. Innovations in catheter materials and designs are enhancing patient comfort and reducing infection risks. Similarly, the global thoracic catheters market is expanding due to rising cases of thoracic diseases and surgical procedures. Improved thoracic catheter technologies are boosting market growth, providing better patient outcomes and safety. Both markets are expected to see significant advancements and increased adoption in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Intermittent Catheter market refers to the segment of medical devices used for the drainage of urine from the urinary bladder. These catheters are typically made of materials like Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), vinyl, or silicone, and come in one-time use or reusable versions. Indications for use include urinary bladder emptying in individuals with spinal cord injuries or urinary incontinence. The rise in urinary tract infections and the growing geriatric population are driving the market's growth. However, price competition and lack of awareness are challenges.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Center

Medical Research Center

Product



Uncoated Intermittent Catheters



Coated Intermittent Catheters

Closed System Intermittent Catheters

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio