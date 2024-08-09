Ukraine's Scouts Raid Kinburn Spit, Eliminating 30 Invaders, Destroying Military Hardware

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 9, during a brazen raid on the Kinburn spit occupied by the Russian invasion troops, Ukraine's defense intelligence (GUR) operatives eliminated 30 enemy personnel and destroyed armored hardware, also planting the GUR battle flag on one of the enemy positions.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 9, 2024, as a result of a raid on the Kinburn spit occupied by the Russians, six units of enemy armored were destroyed and about three dozen invaders were eliminated," the statement reads.

As noted by the GUR, the amphibious raid was carried out by the Chimera, Stuhna, Paragon, Siberian Battalion, and Terror teams as part of GUR's Timur special unit with the support of the Naval Forces and in cooperation with other elements of Ukraine's security and defense forces.

During the mission on the Kinburn Spit, soldiers attacked Russian fortifications at their positions titled Kinburn Fortress, Sea Port, and Suvorov Monument.

It is also reported that near the latter, the Ukrainian soldiers installed the battle flag of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"The Kinburn spit will be liberated, just like all other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the GUR declared.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 6, the Artan active operations unit that is part of GUR's Maritime Center landed on Tendrivska Spit in the northern part of the Black Sea, destroying enemy equipment, fortifications, and eliminating Russian military personnel.