August 9, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) New research has revealed the most anticipated sports events of the 2024 Olympics, with Basketball taking the top spot.

Sports betting experts at Responsible Gambling analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches in the US for terms related to different Olympic sports events, such as 'how to watch Olympic golf' and 'when is the Olympic football event,' to determine which events Americans are the most interested in.

Taking the top spot is Basketball, with 38,100 average monthly Google searches in the US. The 2024 Olympic basketball tournament will display some of the world's top talent, with Team USA aiming to continue its legacy of excellence. The men's team is headlined by stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, while the women's equally impressive team includes players such as Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilso.

In second place is Breaking, with 20,537 monthly Google searches. This style of street dance is making its debut as an Olympic sport this year, featuring both men's and women's events. Team USA's roster includes the talents of Victor Montalvo, Sunny Choi, and Logan Edra, all seasoned competitors with significant success in international competitions, giving the US a great chance to bring home the gold.

The Olympic sports events Americans are the most interested in

Olympic Golf is third, with an average monthly search volume of 14,013. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, golf enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting competition at Le Golf National's Albatros Course. Team USA will be represented by top-ranked golfers in both the men's and women's categories. The men's team includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, while the women's team includes World No. 1 Nelly Korda, along with Lilia Vu and rising star Rose Zhang.

Next up is Wrestling, with 8,828 monthly searches in the US. Team USA features seasoned athletes such as Helen Maroulis, who will make history as the first US female wrestler to compete in three Olympic games, as well as Spencer Lee, who is making his Olympic debut after an impressive performance in the qualifying tournament. Other athletes on the roster include Kyle Snyder, Sarah Hildebrandt, and Amit Elor.

Fifth is Olympic Soccer, which is searched 8,412 times per month on average. The men's team, making their first Olympic appearance since 2008, includes promising talents such as Paxten Aaronson and Sam Coffey, led by head coach Marko MitroviÄ‡. Lindsey Horan is the top scorer on the female roster, with 35 international goals, followed by Mallory Swanson with 34.

In sixth place is Track and Field, searched 8,131 times per month. This year's Track and Field events are set to feature an impressive lineup of athletes on Team USA. On the men's side, Ryan Crouser is attempting to become the first three-time Olympic champion in shot put history after winning gold for the US in Rio and Tokyo. The women's side includes some great athletes too, including Kendall Ellis in the 400m race, who won gold and bronze in the 2020 Olympics.

With 4,708 average monthly searches, the Trampoline event ranks seventh. The trampoline events will feature top US athletes including Jessica Stevens, who is making her Olympic debut this year after securing her spot on Team USA. Aliaksei Shostak, who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is one of the competitors on the men's side.

Volleyball is next, with an average monthly search volume of 4,537. This promises to be an exciting event with a strong team representing the US. Key players on the men's side include Matt Anderson and David Smith, both of whom will be competing in their fourth Olympics. Notable names from the women's team include Jordan Larson, who will be competing in her fourth Olympics, and Kelsey Robinson Cook, in her third.

In ninth place is Olympic Boxing, which is searched 4,458 times monthly in the US. Athletes on the men's team include Omari Jones, known for his aggressive style, and Joshua Edwards, who recently won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games. On the women's team, Alyssa Mendoza, the youngest member of the team at 20, made her mark with a series of unanimous victories in qualifying tournaments. These events will definitely be exciting as Team USA aims to build on the four medals won at the Tokyo games.

Tenth is Tennis, with 4,289 monthly searches. Taylor Fritz, ranked world No. 12, is making his Olympic debut, along with seasoned players like Rajeev Ram. The women representing the US include Desirae Krawczyk, Emma Navarro and Danielle Collins.

The research also revealed where in the US people are most interested in the Olympics, by finding the total number of searches for all Olympic events per 100,000 citizens in each state.

The state most interested in the Olympics is Vermont, with 120.6 monthly searches per 100,000 citizens. Closely following are Hawaii and Rhode Island, with total search volumes of 101.04 and 95.5, respectively.

Paruyr Shahbazyan, founder of Responsible Gambling has commented:

"It is fascinating to see which Olympic sports events are capturing the most attention from Americans. From all-time favorites like basketball, to the thrill of soccer, our national pride is really shining through.

"It is interesting to look back on how the Olympic Games have evolved, with events such as breaking, skateboarding and surfing being added in recent years. It is great to see that the events are constantly being updated, remaining modern, while showcasing the talents of even more athletes and appealing to a wider audience.

"It is also interesting to see which states are the most eager to cheer on Team USA in these events, highlighting the pride they have in the athletes representing them.

"As we eagerly await each event, hopefully our athletes will continue to impress in Paris and bring home the gold for Team USA."

This information was provided by Responsible Gambling , sports betting experts.

link credit to as they conducted the research.

Methodology

Monthly average search volume data was taken from Google Keyword Planner over the past 12 months to reveal which Olympic events are searched for the most, as well as which states are searching for all Olympic events the most.

The search terms and sports events included in the analysis are listed below: