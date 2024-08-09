Coal Still Dominates India's Energy Mix As Renewable Growth Stalls

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 9 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi's recent celebration of India surpassing 1 billion metric tons of and lignite production highlights the country's complex relationship with this fossil fuel.

For the third consecutive year, India has ordered coal to operate at full capacity during the sweltering summer months. This decision underscores the nation's heavy reliance on coal, which still accounts for over 70 per cent of its electricity needs.

The reasons for India's continued coal dependence are multifaceted. As the world's most populous country with 1.4 billion people, India faces a surging electricity demand, projected to grow by at least 6 per cent annually in the coming years.

This growth is driven by rising living standards and increased cooling needs due to extreme heat, partly attributed to climate change.

India's coal demand rose by nearly 10 per cent in 2023, the largest percentage increase globally. This surge comes despite significant strides in renewable energy capacity, which has grown 25-fold over the past decade.

However, the transition to clean energy faces challenges. While India has set an ambitious goal of 500 gigawatts of clean energy capacity by 2030, recent years have seen a plateau in renewable power growth.

Experts argue that India needs to install 50-60 gigawatts of clean power annually to meet growing demand, far more than the current rate of less than 15 gigawatts per year.

The coal industry's deep-rooted presence in India's economy and society further complicates the transition. Millions of jobs are tied to coal and its allied sectors, making any rapid shift politically and economically challenging.

As India navigates this energy dilemma, it continues to call for greater support from developed nations in its clean energy transition. The country's ability to balance its growth needs with climate commitments will be crucial in shaping its energy future and global climate efforts.

(KNN Bureau)