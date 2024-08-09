Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Comments On Argentine Legislation, Mining Transaction And Los Azules Infill Drilling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is sharing updates regarding the current mining situation in Argentina. Calling the situation“exciting,” MUX noted that Argentine president Javier Milei had introduced new legislation encouraging large domestic and foreign investments in the country. The company observed that it is excited about the legislation because it opens the door for many infrastructure investments in the country and has potential to significantly improve the economics of the Los Azules project while lowering risks for investors.

The company also noted that the world's largest mining company, BHP, and Lundin Mining had been involved in a $4.4 billion joint acquisition of two copper deposits, which are located in the same province in Argentina as McEwen Mining's Los Azules. McEwen called this a“convincing demonstration” of San Juan and Argentina ́s attractiveness for large-scale mining projects and evidence of Argentina working to become a tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

McEwen also reported that infill drilling at Los Azules is now complete.“At Los Azules, infill drilling upgraded the resource categories, validated the geological model and confirmed the high-grade zone,” said the company in the press release.“During the 2023–2024 drilling season, over 70,000 meters were completed, that have strengthened the interpretation of the geological model in addition to extending the supergene enrichment zone mineralization, both at the edges and to depth. Resource drilling for the Los Azules Feasibility Study is now complete, and the study remains on track for delivery in early 2025.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns a 48.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the companies of $225

million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

