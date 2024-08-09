Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel For Revoking Diplomatic Status To Some Norwegian Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced Israel's move to remove Norwegian diplomats assigned at the Kingdom of Norway's representative office in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, from their status.This unprecedented move fits within the provocative measures taken by the Israeli against those who recognize the State of Palestine and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, according to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry spokesperson.Israel's responses to European nations' decisions to recognize the state of Palestine, as emphasized by Ambassador Qudah, are in direct opposition to international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.