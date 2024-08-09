Resprop Awarded Management Of Vantage St. Pete Apartments In St. Petersburg, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This modern complex overlooks Tampa Bay, providing residents with a beautiful ocean view.

Luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments combine modern necessities with an abundance of space to create the perfect home.

Vantage St. Pete offers residents countless amenities including a rooftop pool.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Vantage St. Pete Apartments, in St. Petersburg, Florida. This resort-like property is located right off of Tampa Bay, providing residents with scenic views and close proximity to the water.Built in 2020, Vantage St. Pete is a brand-new property. With luxury studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 432 to 895 square feet, Vantage combines modern necessities with an abundance of space to create the perfect home. Units include open floor plans, high ceilings, spacious balconies, and window walls that overlook St. Petersburg with an ocean view. Residents can also enjoy in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, and smart home technology. The community offers countless amenities such as a rooftop pool, Sky Lounge and Bar, fitness center, pet spa/dog wash, and electric car charging stations.Less than 2 miles from Tampa Bay, Vantage St. Pete is surrounded by Florida's best beaches, state parks, and entertainment hotspots. Within St. Petersburg, residents can easily grab a bite at one of the many authentic restaurants, have a drink at a local craft brewery, or attend a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field. The gleaming new 26-acre St. Pete Pier combines the peaceful blue waters of Tampa Bay with the vibrant greenery of downtown St. Petersburg's parks, creating the ultimate place to stroll, bike, dine, drink, shop, swim, and take in a concert and more. Important conveniences and the area's major employers are also just minutes away!“We are extremely excited to welcome Vantage St. Pete into our Gulf portfolio. A beautiful asset in a vibrant sub market, Vantage St. Pete is now ResProp Management's flagship property in the state of Florida.” states Connor Mitchell, Gulf Coast Florida Regional Manager.“Acquiring Vantage St. Pete represents a major milestone for ResProp as we expand our presence in the heart of one of Florida's most vibrant coastal cities. As a premier property manager, we are excited to bring our commitment to excellence in serving the residents of this community. We are deeply grateful to Pappas Financial for entrusting us with their valuable asset and look forward to a successful partnership.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.About Pappas Financial:Pappas Financial is an entrepreneurial firm specializing in advising and consulting on business succession, wealth transfer, group benefit and investment strategies solutions and services to affluent families and corporations. For over forty years Pappas Financial has delivered high quality strategic plans, supporting products and services to accomplish their client's financial objectives.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

