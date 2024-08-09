The Duke Gallery Of The Wallingford Community Arts Center  Presents Portraits Of Sound Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A live-performance photo of HaZy Cosmic Jive, a David Bowie tribute band

Beginning Friday, September 6, the Duke will host a month-long solo of the work of fine-art photojournalist and rock photographer Liza Chen.

- Liza Chen

WALLINGFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beginning Friday, September 6, the Duke Gallery of the Wallingford Community Arts Center presents Portraits of Sound, a month-long solo exhibition of the work of fine-art photojournalist and rock photographer Liza Chen. A large array of first-edition canvas prints of some of her finest photos will be on display and available for purchase.

From hard rock and metal to blues and jazz and all musical genres in between, Chen's work captures the energy, skill, excitement, passion, and deep soul of the musicians she photographs. Chen received a bachelor's degree in fine-art photography with special studies in war photojournalism and a master's in fine art education from Arcadia University. Her unique background has equipped her to capture the drama and majesty of live musical performance with precision and elevate the resulting images to a fine-art level.

Liza Chen (Artist) said:“I'm excited for members of the music community to come out and see themselves represented in my work, and for the public to experience their music through my photographs. The energy and excitement and soul of the live performances, and the joy of working directly with the musicians, is what inspired the show.”

Paul Downie (Gallery Director) said:“We are thrilled to host this exhibition, which shows musicians from across many genres captured within the magic of performance. Liza has a special talent for photographing musicians in unique and creative ways that present them within wonderful visual compositions, exploding with bold color and value. The power of the artistic expression of the subjects is projected, interpreted, and amplified through Liza's lens, reaching the viewer as highly impactful images.”

The opening reception will take place on Friday, September 6th, 7 - 9 p.m. and is open to the public.

For more information, contact the gallery at: ... or the artist at: ....

Community Arts Center

Community Arts Center

+1 610-566-1713

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram