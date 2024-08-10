Air India Extends Suspension Of Tel Aviv Flights Indefinitely

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (NNN-PTI) – India's flag carrier, Air India, yesterday, extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, for an indefinite period, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The airline is offering full refunds to with confirmed bookings.

“In view of the current situation, in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect, until further notice,” Air India said in a statement.

Air India's decision to suspend the flight operation came, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days.

The airline first announced the flight ban to and from Tel Aviv on Aug 2, for a week, which ended yesterday.– NNN-PTI