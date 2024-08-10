Azerbaijan Wins Next Medals As Time Ticks Away To End Of Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
8/10/2024 1:08:08 AM
Yesterday, two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, a boxer, and a
rhythmic gymnastics team competed at the Summer Olympic Games held
in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.
First, the Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts went on stage.
The team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Laman
Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzadeh, and Yelizaveta Luzan finished the
qualifying stage at the 8th place and qualified for the final. The
final will take place today.
Among the freestyle wrestlers, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) finished
the competition without a medal.
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who lost to Geno Petriashvili
(Georgia) in the semi-finals, will fight for the bronze medal
today.
Boxer Alfonso Dominguez also entered the ring yesterday. Our
representative, who lost to Lazizbek Mullojonova from Uzbekistan in
the final, was satisfied with the silver medal.
Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11. So far, judokas
Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have become
Olympic champions. Taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a
silver award.
