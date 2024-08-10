Russia-Recruited Teenage Arsonist Nabbed In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine and National detained a 16-year-old Dnipro resident who is believed to have executed on his Russian handler's orders an arson attack targeting an SUV driven by Ukraine's military in the city of Dnipro.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian intelligence engaged a 16-year-old resident of the regional center to commit a series of arson on military vehicles. The enemy's main targets were the registered belonging to our Defense Forces, involved in frontline combat," the statement reads.

Russian intelligence initially focused on the young man as the latter had been actively looking for“easy money” on Telegram channels before reaching out to him via the said platform late July, offering money for clandestine cooperation.

As per his handler's instructions, the suspect, sporting a balaclava, reconnoitered parking spots across the city during night hours, taking pictures of vehicles for his supervisor to approve as a target.

After receiving a command from his handler, the perpetrator set one of these vehicles on fire and filmed the blaze for reporting.

The enemy intended to use this footage as part of a psyop alleging the existence of a pro-Russia underground movement in a front-line city.

The law enforcement officers documented the subversive activity of the suspect and detained him.

The culprit was placed under 24-hour house arrest.

Despite the young age, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison if found guilty in court.

Photo: SBU