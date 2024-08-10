Dubai: Can Traffic Be Eased By Imposing Congestion Charge?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:29 AM

London, San Diego, Stockholm, Singapore and Milan are some of the busiest cities in the world that impose congestion charge – a tariff on motorists to enter and drive around busy areas at certain times of the day. It is not only used to ease traffic but also to improve air quality and generate income to improve public transport.

In London, for example, a £15 congestion fee is charged on most cars and motor vehicles being driven in Central London between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and between 12noon and 6pm on weekends and bank holidays (except between Christmas Day and New Year's Day).

Can congestion charge be rolled out in Dubai to reduce traffic, cut pollution, and raise money for mass transit? Khaleej Times asked transportation experts and urban planners to share their views.

Dr Monica Menendez, associate dean of Engineering for Graduate Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), explained:“Congestion charge is an economic tool to reduce traffic congestion. If the price of something goes up – be it a piece of clothing or the use of a road – typically, the demand for it goes down. As such, congestion charge is used to deter people from using certain roads at certain times of the day, potentially alleviating congestion and all the negative externalities associated with it, including air pollution.”

Monica Menendez

“The revenue from congestion charges can definitely be used to improve other more sustainable modes of transportation (e.g., public transportation), which, in the long term, could also contribute to the mitigation of traffic congestion,” she added.

For this to happen, drivers must have either the flexibility to change the travel times, change routes, or take other modes of transportation such as bus or metro.

“In the absence of such flexibility, the demand will not change, and congestion levels might not go down,” underscored the NYUAD professor of Civil and Urban Engineering

Added expense to motorists

The main contention, however, is that if ever congestion charge is considered, it will mean added expense to motorists.

In this regard, Dr Menendez explained:“Pricing is a very effective economic tool to change the demand. However, we all typically hate the idea of paying more for something. Thus, adding more flexibility when it comes to working hours or mobility options would allow some people to circumvent the congestion fees.”

For instance, Dr Menendez continued,“implementing flexible working hours can allow some commuters to avoid the higher fees during peak hours. Adding competitive forms of alternative transportation can induce some drivers to switch modes. Similarly, providing discounts for cars with multiple occupants can encourage people to carpool, taking a few cars off the road.”

Will congestion charge work the same way as Salik?

There are different flavours of congestion charge, noted Dr Menendez – although, in principle, congestion fee works the same way as Salik.

“With congestion charges, prices are typically variable and they go up when the demand is high (at peak hours). This encourages drivers to change either their departure time, their route, or their mode of transport,” she noted.

Urban planner and architect Aileen Llagas is amenable to implementing congestion charge. She noted minimal congestion charge would discourage motorists from driving during peak hours.“As an example, when Stockholm introduced congestion charges in 2006, that took away more than 22 per cent of cars from the roads, and vehicle emissions dropped by as much as 15 per cent,” she noted.

Aileen Llagas

Llagas also underscored congestion charge must come hand-in-hand with encouraging carpooling and creating high-occupancy vehicle lanes to reduce the reliance on individual cars.

Where it can be imposed

Dr Mostafa Al Dah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting, noted congestion charge can be applicable in highly dense commercial areas like Downtown Dubai and around Burj Khalifa.

“The tariff can be beneficial to both residents and tourists in these business areas,” said Dr Al Dah, noting:“In the UAE, in general, getting a car is easier than it is in Europe. Here, insurance rates are low and prices of used cars are low. You can easily get a car and some people drive cars needlessly.

Dr Mostafa Al Dah

“If congestion charge is imposed in some areas, people will not just go there and vehicle volume will be reduced. Residents and tourists can take mass transit instead. For businesses, however, they will still go to those areas and they would be willing to pay the tariff as is would be a part of their business costs,” the Emirati transport expert added.

Suite of strategies needed

In the end, the urban planners and road experts are unanimous in saying that on its own congestion charge – although an effective option in some cities across the world –will not fully resolve the issue of traffic or improve air quality.

Dr Menendez underscored:“We typically need a suite of strategies that improve the efficiency of the system, discourage the use of cars, and encourage the use of more sustainable and effective transportation modes.

There is also a need for a strategic shift in public attitude towards mass transit and more climate-friendly modes of transit.

