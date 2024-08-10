Central Asian Heads Of State Consultative Meetings: Advancing Interstate Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries have long shared a
deep and enduring bond, grounded in centuries of brotherly
relations and common cultural heritage. This shared history
provides a strong foundation for their interstate interactions.
Central Asia, recognized as a pivotal region in the evolving global
landscape, remains a central focus of Azerbaijan's foreign
policy.
The warm and cooperative relations between the heads of state
play a crucial role in enhancing bilateral ties and fostering
stronger collaboration between our nations. This ongoing
relationship is highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev's
participation as an honored guest in the Consultative Meetings of
Central Asian Heads of State for the second time, underscoring the
deepening connection and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and its
Central Asian neighbors.
On August 8 of this year, at the invitation of President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Ilham Aliyev visited
Astana to join the meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's invitation
to these meetings reflects the existing friendly, brotherly
relations and the ongoing development of cooperation between our
countries. This also signifies a successful state policy and the
high international standing of the President.
During his speech, the Azerbaijani President noted that this
visit marks his 16th trip to Central Asian countries in the past
two years.
“In that period, my colleagues from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have visited Azerbaijan a total of 15
times. Azerbaijan and Central Asia constitute a historically and
culturally connected geographical region of increasing strategic
importance. Our peoples share a centuries-old history, culture,
religion, and common values.”
The President particularly highlighted the support from Central
Asian countries for the development of Garabagh following the
Patriotic War. "The support for the reconstruction of Garabagh,
liberated from Armenian occupation, is a testament to our fraternal
relations. During nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, nine
cities and hundreds of settlements were destroyed. Extensive
reconstruction is currently underway in these areas, and the return
of displaced persons is ongoing. Last year, the Mirza Ulugh Beg
Middle School, a gift from Uzbekistan, and the Kurmangazy
Children's Creativity Center, a gift from Kazakhstan, were
inaugurated in Fuzuli. This year, the groundbreaking ceremony for a
secondary school donated by Kyrgyzstan took place in the Aghdam
district."
President Ilham Aliyev thanked the presidents of Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan for their fraternal support and
emphasized the importance of the "United-2024" exercise, noting the
cooperation in defense and security.
“Increasing global threats and challenges necessitate further
strengthening of our defense and security cooperation. In this
context, I want to highlight the "United 2024" international
operational-tactical command-staff exercise held last month in
Kazakhstan, in which Azerbaijan also participated. Additionally,
the training of Central Asian students at Azerbaijani military
educational institutions signifies the development of our relations
in this area.”
The Azerbaijani President also commended the cooperation in
renewable energy.“Azerbaijan is keen on deepening its
collaboration with Central Asian countries in renewable energy. The
Memorandum of Cooperation on connecting the energy systems of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, signed in May of this year,
represents the first step towards our cooperation in green
energy.”
The "Memorandum of Cooperation on Integrating the Energy Systems
of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan" represents a significant
step towards regional energy integration and collaboration. This
agreement aims to enhance cooperation among the three countries in
the energy sector, focusing on the integration of their energy
systems.
The memorandum outlines plans to integrate the energy systems of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. This integration is
expected to facilitate the efficient exchange of energy resources,
improve energy security, and optimize the use of available energy
sources across the region.
The agreement includes provisions for the development of
necessary infrastructure to support the integration process. This
may involve the construction of new energy transmission lines,
upgrading existing infrastructure, and ensuring that energy systems
are compatible with each other. The memorandum encourages the
implementation of joint projects in the energy sector. These
projects may include collaborative efforts in energy production,
distribution, and technological innovations aimed at enhancing
energy efficiency and sustainability.
To support the integration, the memorandum calls for the
alignment of regulatory frameworks and energy policies among the
three countries. Harmonizing regulations will facilitate smoother
cooperation and reduce potential barriers to cross-border energy
trade and collaboration. The agreement emphasizes the importance of
environmental sustainability. Efforts will be made to ensure that
the integration of energy systems supports environmental protection
and reduces the carbon footprint of energy production and
consumption.
By integrating their energy systems, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and
Uzbekistan aim to strengthen regional energy security. The improved
coordination will help manage energy supply and demand more
effectively, reducing the risk of shortages and disruptions.
The integration is expected to lead to more efficient use of energy
resources. By optimizing energy distribution and reducing
transmission losses, the countries can achieve better energy
efficiency and cost savings.
Collaborative energy projects and improved infrastructure are
likely to stimulate economic growth in the region. Enhanced energy
cooperation can attract investment, create jobs, and support
industrial development.
The focus on environmental considerations will contribute to
more sustainable energy practices. By integrating renewable energy
sources and improving energy efficiency, the countries can work
towards reducing their environmental impact.
The memorandum fosters closer ties among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
and Uzbekistan, promoting regional integration. This cooperation
can lead to further collaborative opportunities in other sectors
and strengthen the overall stability of the region.
Overall, the"Memorandum of Cooperation on Integrating the Energy
Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan" represents a
strategic initiative to enhance regional energy collaboration,
improve infrastructure, and support sustainable development. The
agreement aims to bring significant benefits to the participating
countries and contribute to greater regional stability and
prosperity.
It is important to note that one of the key areas of
collaboration between states is in the field of transport and
transit. During his speech in Astana, President Ilham Aliyev
emphasized the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a
crucial part of the Middle Corridor project, as well as the
developments at the Alat International Trade Port.
President Aliyev highlighted several advancements, including:
Increasing the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
from 1 million tons to 5 million tons; expanding the annual
throughput capacity of the Alat International Trade Port from 15
million tons to 25 million tons; ordering new ships for
Azerbaijan's commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea.
These developments enhance the practical importance of the
Middle Corridor by boosting regional transport and transit
capacities.
The trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Central
Asian countries have shown dynamic growth. President Aliyev
mentioned the active implementation of investment projects with
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Joint investment funds
between Azerbaijan and these countries have already been
established, including those with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and
Uzbekistan.
Additionally, President Aliyev discussed the "Digital Silk Road"
project, which aims to improve digital infrastructure and security.
This initiative includes building digital infrastructure at the
bottom of the Caspian Sea and establishing a new digital
telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia. The "Digital
Silk Road" project is expected to have a significant impact on the
region by facilitating multi-terabit data transfer and accelerating
digitalization.
Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are also collaborating
successfully within international organizations. President Aliyev
highlighted the importance of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asian Countries (SPECA), noting the positive
outcomes of the SPECA Summit held in Baku last November. He
expressed gratitude to the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for their participation.
Looking ahead, President Aliyev extended an invitation to the
Central Asian heads of state to attend COP29, which will be hosted
in Baku in November. He emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to
support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address
climate change challenges and expressed eagerness to welcome them
to this prestigious event.
The initiative for holding consultative meetings of Central
Asian Heads of State was proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
of Uzbekistan in 2017. The series of meetings have been hosted in
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
President Aliyev attended the fifth meeting in Dushanbe as an
honored guest on September 14, 2023.
These regional consultative meetings are poised to further
fortify the bonds between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, promoting
deeper ties and enhanced strategic collaboration. Azerbaijan's
proactive involvement with Central Asian countries, through both
bilateral and multilateral channels, holds substantial strategic
significance and underscores its commitment to fostering robust
regional partnerships.
MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108539271