Central Asian Heads Of State Consultative Meetings: Advancing Interstate Cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries have long shared a deep and enduring bond, grounded in centuries of brotherly relations and common cultural heritage. This shared history provides a strong foundation for their interstate interactions. Central Asia, recognized as a pivotal region in the evolving global landscape, remains a central focus of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The warm and cooperative relations between the heads of state play a crucial role in enhancing bilateral ties and fostering stronger collaboration between our nations. This ongoing relationship is highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev's participation as an honored guest in the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State for the second time, underscoring the deepening connection and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and its Central Asian neighbors.

On August 8 of this year, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Ilham Aliyev visited Astana to join the meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's invitation to these meetings reflects the existing friendly, brotherly relations and the ongoing development of cooperation between our countries. This also signifies a successful state policy and the high international standing of the President.

During his speech, the Azerbaijani President noted that this visit marks his 16th trip to Central Asian countries in the past two years.

“In that period, my colleagues from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have visited Azerbaijan a total of 15 times. Azerbaijan and Central Asia constitute a historically and culturally connected geographical region of increasing strategic importance. Our peoples share a centuries-old history, culture, religion, and common values.”

The President particularly highlighted the support from Central Asian countries for the development of Garabagh following the Patriotic War. "The support for the reconstruction of Garabagh, liberated from Armenian occupation, is a testament to our fraternal relations. During nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, nine cities and hundreds of settlements were destroyed. Extensive reconstruction is currently underway in these areas, and the return of displaced persons is ongoing. Last year, the Mirza Ulugh Beg Middle School, a gift from Uzbekistan, and the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, a gift from Kazakhstan, were inaugurated in Fuzuli. This year, the groundbreaking ceremony for a secondary school donated by Kyrgyzstan took place in the Aghdam district."

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan for their fraternal support and emphasized the importance of the "United-2024" exercise, noting the cooperation in defense and security.

“Increasing global threats and challenges necessitate further strengthening of our defense and security cooperation. In this context, I want to highlight the "United 2024" international operational-tactical command-staff exercise held last month in Kazakhstan, in which Azerbaijan also participated. Additionally, the training of Central Asian students at Azerbaijani military educational institutions signifies the development of our relations in this area.”

The Azerbaijani President also commended the cooperation in renewable energy.“Azerbaijan is keen on deepening its collaboration with Central Asian countries in renewable energy. The Memorandum of Cooperation on connecting the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, signed in May of this year, represents the first step towards our cooperation in green energy.”

The "Memorandum of Cooperation on Integrating the Energy Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan" represents a significant step towards regional energy integration and collaboration. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation among the three countries in the energy sector, focusing on the integration of their energy systems.

The memorandum outlines plans to integrate the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. This integration is expected to facilitate the efficient exchange of energy resources, improve energy security, and optimize the use of available energy sources across the region.

The agreement includes provisions for the development of necessary infrastructure to support the integration process. This may involve the construction of new energy transmission lines, upgrading existing infrastructure, and ensuring that energy systems are compatible with each other. The memorandum encourages the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector. These projects may include collaborative efforts in energy production, distribution, and technological innovations aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

To support the integration, the memorandum calls for the alignment of regulatory frameworks and energy policies among the three countries. Harmonizing regulations will facilitate smoother cooperation and reduce potential barriers to cross-border energy trade and collaboration. The agreement emphasizes the importance of environmental sustainability. Efforts will be made to ensure that the integration of energy systems supports environmental protection and reduces the carbon footprint of energy production and consumption.



By integrating their energy systems, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan aim to strengthen regional energy security. The improved coordination will help manage energy supply and demand more effectively, reducing the risk of shortages and disruptions.



The integration is expected to lead to more efficient use of energy resources. By optimizing energy distribution and reducing transmission losses, the countries can achieve better energy efficiency and cost savings.

Collaborative energy projects and improved infrastructure are likely to stimulate economic growth in the region. Enhanced energy cooperation can attract investment, create jobs, and support industrial development.

The focus on environmental considerations will contribute to more sustainable energy practices. By integrating renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency, the countries can work towards reducing their environmental impact.

The memorandum fosters closer ties among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, promoting regional integration. This cooperation can lead to further collaborative opportunities in other sectors and strengthen the overall stability of the region.

Overall, the"Memorandum of Cooperation on Integrating the Energy Systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan" represents a strategic initiative to enhance regional energy collaboration, improve infrastructure, and support sustainable development. The agreement aims to bring significant benefits to the participating countries and contribute to greater regional stability and prosperity.

It is important to note that one of the key areas of collaboration between states is in the field of transport and transit. During his speech in Astana, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, a crucial part of the Middle Corridor project, as well as the developments at the Alat International Trade Port.

President Aliyev highlighted several advancements, including: Increasing the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from 1 million tons to 5 million tons; expanding the annual throughput capacity of the Alat International Trade Port from 15 million tons to 25 million tons; ordering new ships for Azerbaijan's commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea.

These developments enhance the practical importance of the Middle Corridor by boosting regional transport and transit capacities.

The trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries have shown dynamic growth. President Aliyev mentioned the active implementation of investment projects with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Joint investment funds between Azerbaijan and these countries have already been established, including those with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Additionally, President Aliyev discussed the "Digital Silk Road" project, which aims to improve digital infrastructure and security. This initiative includes building digital infrastructure at the bottom of the Caspian Sea and establishing a new digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia. The "Digital Silk Road" project is expected to have a significant impact on the region by facilitating multi-terabit data transfer and accelerating digitalization.

Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are also collaborating successfully within international organizations. President Aliyev highlighted the importance of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asian Countries (SPECA), noting the positive outcomes of the SPECA Summit held in Baku last November. He expressed gratitude to the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan for their participation.

Looking ahead, President Aliyev extended an invitation to the Central Asian heads of state to attend COP29, which will be hosted in Baku in November. He emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate change challenges and expressed eagerness to welcome them to this prestigious event.

The initiative for holding consultative meetings of Central Asian Heads of State was proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in 2017. The series of meetings have been hosted in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. President Aliyev attended the fifth meeting in Dushanbe as an honored guest on September 14, 2023.

These regional consultative meetings are poised to further fortify the bonds between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, promoting deeper ties and enhanced strategic collaboration. Azerbaijan's proactive involvement with Central Asian countries, through both bilateral and multilateral channels, holds substantial strategic significance and underscores its commitment to fostering robust regional partnerships.