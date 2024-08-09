World Lion Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And Others
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Lion Day, held on August 10th, raises awareness for lion conservation. Celebrated globally since 2013, it underscores the urgent need to protect lions from extinction. Discover how this day promotes their survival
World Lion Day, August 10th, raises awareness for lion conservation. It underscores the urgent need to protect lions from extinction. Discover how this day promotes their survival
Established in 2013 by ALERT, World Lion Day originated in Zambia. Rae Kokeš, David Youldon aimed to highlight lion conservation needs. The day evolved into global movement
World Lion Day is marked by diverse activities including art exhibitions, photography, educational programs. These events celebrate lions while addressing threats like habitat loss
The 2024 theme underscores urgent need to safeguard lions from ongoing threats. It calls for collective action from communities, conservationists, governments to secure lions
The day aims to create awareness, engage public in lion conservation. It encourages support through fundraising, donations, and advocacy to help preserve lions and their habitats
India's lion population, particularly in Gir Forest, has seen growth. From 2015 to 2020, Asiatic lions in Gir and Saurashtra increased from 523 to 674
On World Lion Day, individuals can educate others, donate to conservation groups, use social media to raise awareness with #WorldLionDay, and support eco-friendly businesses
