Bhumi, Sister Samiksha Take An Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Pink City

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha are currently enjoying their time with an auto-rickshaw ride in Jaipur.

Bhumi shared a on her Instagram stories, where her sister is heard saying that the actress wanted to eat at a particular restaurant. She then pans the camera on the cows walking on the road.

“Bhumi and Sam take Jaipur,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress then shared a photograph of the Bagh palace and captioned it:“Always the best”.

Talking about Bhumi, who is known for her portrayals of headstrong small-town women, stepped into cinema in 2015 after working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years.

Her first film was“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, where she featured opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and played an over-weight girl. She was then seen in films such as“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”,“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”,“Bala”,“ Pati Patni Aur Woh”,“Saand Ki Aankh” and“Badhaai Do”.

She was last seen in“Bhakshak”, a crime thriller, based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case and is directed by Pulkit. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar.

Bhumi will next be seen in“Daldal”, a web series, where she will portray the challenging role of a police officer. The actress described her character as a super achiever and a glass-ceiling breaker who rewrites the rules in a male-dominated world.