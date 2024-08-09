UN Adopts First Treaty Targeting Cybercrime After 3 Years Of Negotiations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations passed its first treaty targeting cybercrime, after three years of negotiations.

The United Nations Against Cybercrime was approved in a unanimous vote last Thursday, and it will now be submitted to the General Assembly for formal adoption.

The new treaty would enter into force once it has been ratified by 40 member nations and aims to "prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively."

The agreement follows three years of negotiations capped by the final two-week session that has been underway.

The treaty drafting committee was set up following an initial move in 2017 by Russia, despite US and European opposition because of potential surveillance dangers.

The passage of the treaty is significant and establishes for the first time a global-level cybercrime and data access-enabling legal framework.