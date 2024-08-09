Michael Smith Engineers Ltd Expands High-Performance Pump Range With New TPM Magnetic Coupled Peripheral Pump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOKING, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Smith Engineers Ltd is excited to introduce the latest addition to its extensive range of high-performance pumps: the TPM magnetic coupled peripheral pump , engineered by Dickow Pumpen . This innovative pump is designed to meet the demanding requirements of various industries, including oil & gas, chemical, petrochemical, aviation, and renewable energy.The TPM peripheral pump, also known as a turbine pump, shares operational similarities with centrifugal and side-channel pumps, offering the best of both worlds. With its low Net Positive Suction Head (NPSH) requirements, the TPM pump is ideally suited for applications with limited suction head.The TPM range can deliver flow rates of up to 17 m3/hr and a maximum differential head of 400 metres. With a design pressure of 40 bar and maximum operating temperature of 300°C, the TPM range is built to ensure reliable performance even under the most challenging conditions.One of the standout features of the TPM peripheral pump is its ability to handle liquids with entrained gas, enabling continuous operation even during gas release or temporary air ingress. Additionally, its hermetically sealed design makes it an excellent choice for handling toxic, explosive, or environmentally hazardous fluids, ensuring safety and compliance with stringent environmental standards.This new offering from Michael Smith Engineers Ltd, Dickow's authorised distributor for UK and Ireland, underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across diverse industries.For more information about the TPM magnetic coupled peripheral pump and its applications, please contact Michael Smith Engineers Ltd.For help with your pumping applications contact our technical sales team at 0800 316 7891 or ....

