War Update: 124 Clashes In Past Day, Third Of Them In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 124 combat engagements have been recorded over the past day along the Ukrainian frontlines as the Russians launched 41 assaults in the Pokrovsk axis alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.

According to a detailed update, yesterday the enemy launched five missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and at populated areas (employing 18 missiles), 65 (involving 107 glide bombs), and 4,673 artillery strikes (including 129 rocket salvos).

Russia's airstrikes targeted the areas of Kiyanytsia, Yunakivka, and Simeykine settlements of Sumy region; Synkivka and Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region; Serebrianka, Dilyivka, Nelypivka, Toretsk, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Vodiane, Oleksandropil, Mykolaivka, and Kostiantynivka of Donetsk region; and Novoandriivka and Lobkove of Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units have carried out nine strikes on the enemy manpower and equipment clusters, also hitting two control points, three artillery systems, an ammunition depot, and three other“major targets”.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy continued its assault effort as five combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk area.

The enemy launched 10 attacks in the Kupiansk axis over the past day. Ukraine's defense forces repelled assaults near Pishchane, Berestove, and toward Hlushkivka.

Lyman axis: krainian troops repelled 21 assaults in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and in Serebryanskyi forest.

Siversk axis: the Defense Forces stopped eight Russian attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian troops stopped 11 Russian attempts to break through their defenses in the Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, and Ivanivske areas.

Toretsk axis: the enemy, with air support, launched eight assaults, focusing their main efforts on the areas of Zalizne, Druzhba, and New York.

Pokrovsk axis: the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 41 attacks. The enemy was most active in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Orlivka, and Mykolaivka.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kostiantynivka area. In total, the enemy tried to break through Ukraine's defenses six times.

Vremivka axis: the Russians launched two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Vodiane and Rivnopoly.

Orikhiv axis: four skirmishes were recorded near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka where the enemy saw no gains.

Prydniprovia axis: Ukraine's Armed Forces lost no positions in the area, having repelled eight enemy attacks.

No signs enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia axes.

The enemy forces maintain their military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, actively shelling and bombarding Ukrainian settlements from across the border.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 11, the Russian army suffered 1,080 war casualties.