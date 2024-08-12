Military Airfield Near Moscow Comes Under Drone Attack - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, August 12, a number of drones reportedly attacked the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow. The consequences of the attack remain unclear as no official reports have been issued in this regard.

That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, drones were shot down near the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow, local residents and pro-war Telegram channels report. A few hours ago, in Shkolkovo near Moscow, residents heard gunfire and an air raid alert. Z-channels reported that the attack on the Chkalovsky military airfield was repelled. There have been no official reports," the news piece says.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported that Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepted 18 Ukrainian UAVs over Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions overnight. The governor of Rostov region, Vasiliy Golubev, said four UAVs were downed in the south-west of the region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense does not mention the drones that the governor of the Rostov region wrote about, as well as the attack on the military airfield "Chkalovsky" in the suburbs of Moscow.

As reported, at the end of last week, Ukraine's Defense Forces delivered another blow to major enemy facilities on Russian soil, including the Lipetsk airfield where a massive fire ensued.

Illustrative photo