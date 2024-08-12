China Reacts To Situation In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China is closely monitoring the situation developing in Russia's Kursk region and calls on all parties to de-escalate.

This was announced by the of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Ukrinform reports.

“China has taken note of the relevant situation (in the Kursk region of Russia – ed.),” says the comment of the foreign policy department.

It emphasizes that China's position on the Ukrainian issue remains consistent and clear.

Bundestag defense committee chief:operation lays basis for talks with Putin's successor

The Chinese side calls on all parties to abide by the "three principles" of cooling the situation, that is,“no spillover of the battlefield, no escalation of the war, and no fire on all sides," the commentary states.

The ministry added that China would maintain contacts with the international community and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the "crisis".

At the same time, the comment from the Chinese Foreign Ministry does not specify the details of the situation in the Kursk region and neither does it mention the successful operation of Ukraine's defense forces in the territory of the occupying state and the inability of the Russian forces to protect their land.

Removing restrictions on long-range strikes can save thousands of lives - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kremlin decided to declare a "counter-terrorist operation" rather than martial law in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions in order to downplay the scale of the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region and prevent panic or other negative domestic reactions.

Photo: Getty Images