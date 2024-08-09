Censure Motion Against Oppn Is A Badge Of Honour: Pramod Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari on Friday attacked the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for not allowing the opposition to speak in the Upper House, saying that censure motion against the opposition is a badge of honour.

“The NDA has brought a censure motion against the opposition. It is a badge of honour for us. We will keep fighting for the poor and common people of this country. This censure motion is an award for the entire opposition. We (opposition) will fight this dictatorship and will struggle against the NDA,” the Deputy Leader, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Ajay Maken, told the media person outside the Upper Hosue.

He said that the NDA does not believe in democracy but in a dictatorship, adding that the censure motion was moved by the government against the opposition and not by the House.“We will fight by raising the voice of 140 crore Indians,” Tiwari said.

He said that BJP MP Gansham Tiwari a few days back used derogatory and unparliamentary language against the opposition to which the whole opposition had lodged a strong protest.

“Although he apologised to the opposition member outside the House. We had asked him to apologise in the House so that his apology becomes part of the record of the House. Also, he used unparliamentary language inside the House so he should apologise inside the House only,” Tiwari said.

He said that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has not taken any action against Gansham Tiwari even after the opposition had given in writing to the Chairman, adding that the opposition's voice is being muzzled inside the House.

“There are parliamentarians who have an experience of 50 years. However, they are not able to talk and raise the people's issues as the mic is switched off consistently by the Chairman. Everyone has seen what is being done to Jaya Bachchan. The Chairman does not allow her to speak. She is a veteran and is in Rajya Sabha for the 4 or 5th time,” Tiwari said.

He said that democracy and the rights of 140 people are being muzzled inside the Upper House as the Chairman is not allowing the opposition to raise people's voices.

Rajya Sabha member Ajay Maken said that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is completely biased towards the opposition as he is not allowing any opposition member to speak in the Upper House.

“All other houses of our nation look up to our Upper House, the way it conducts and functions. Its Chairman should not be biased and not side with one party. Not only Congress but the entire opposition feels his (Chairman) biases towards the opposition,” Ajay Maken said.

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P Nadda urged the Rajya Sabha to pass a resolution condemning the“charges” of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

“Today's incident is highly condemnable. I urge the House to pass a resolution condemning this. The opposition's behaviour has been extremely unparliamentary, undisciplined, and disrespectful. The opposition has become issue-less in terms of discussion, and undignified behaviour has become their habit,” Nadda said.