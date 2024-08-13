Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Stage Nationwide Protest From Delhi To Patna Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday as a protest against sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital , on August 9.

Watch the protests across the nations:

Doctors and medical students hold protests at AIIMS Patna, Bihar.

Doctors and medical students protest at New Delhi's RML Hospital and demand CBI probe. Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad, President, Resident Doctors Association AIIMS Delhi, said,“This is such a serious incident. A woman who was on duty was sexually assaulted and murdered brutally...if such incidents happen at workplaces, how will the women work?...we want a CBI probe into this, till then we will continue our protest.”

Also Read: RG Kar case: Congress joins student protest against murder and sexual assault of woman doctor, BJP's demands CBI probe

Earlier in the day, team of Delhi National Commission for Women (NCW) arrives at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, in connection with the rape-murder of a PG trainee woman doctor.

Doctors and medical students stage a protest in front of OPD of Govt Medical College & Hospital Nagpur (GMCH), Maharashtra.

Dr Diksha Bajaj said,“...Doctors spend more time in hospitals than they do at their home. This is our second home. If we are not safe here, where will be safe? We demand our safety and nothing else. We are serving the patients but our safety is important too...If we are not safe, how will we do our work?...We want justice. We will call of our strike, once we get justice.”

Also Read: RG Kar doctor death: Police tracks down accused 'civic volunteer' via Bluetooth earphone | 10 updates

West Bengal minister Javed Ahmed Khan and TMC MLA Swarna Kamal Saha face protest by students at Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, as they arrive. Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh - who resigned from his post yesterday, was reassigned to Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital shortly after.





The Outpatient Department (OPD) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was shut as patients arrived for medical and health services and stood in a queue amid uncertainty over services.

Sheikh Shahzad who came to avail OPD services said,“We have not been told anything so far. I asked the security guard here but he said that he is unable to tell us anything. We are standing here for 2 hours now. We have no information. The administration is not telling us anything. We are being asked for our prescription to enter the campus.”

Earlier, the IMA also wrote to Union Minister JP Nadda, requesting a detailed inquiry into the conditions that allowed the crime and measures to enhance safety for doctors, particularly women, in the workplace. The IMA issued a two-day ultimatum for these demands, including the establishment of a safe zone, defined security measures, and a Central Law to deter violence. The post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 5.

(With inputs from ANI)