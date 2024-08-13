Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure On Onaiza Street
Date
8/13/2024 4:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary partial closure on Onaiza Street in the Wadi Al Sail area. The area affected is near the cyber Security Center and the Ministry of Interior building.
The temporary closure will affect one lane heading to Doha and will commence at midnight tomorrow, August 14, until 5am on Monday, August 19.
Ashghal announced that the road closure is for the implementation of maintenance and pavement works. Road users are also advised to use adjacent roads to get to their destinations.
MENAFN13082024000063011010ID1108547769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.