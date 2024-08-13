4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale rocked on Tuesday the province of Java, eastern Indonesia.

A statement by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that the epicenter of the quake occurred 115 km from Malang in the province, at a depth of 57 km.

So far, there have been no reports of causalities or material damage.

Indonesia is regularly exposed to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.