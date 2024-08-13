Commercial Bank Celebrates Second 'Young Investors Internship Program'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, has celebrated the success of its second Young Investors Summer Internship Program. The celebration took place in Commercial Plaza with the presence of parents, senior bank management, experts, and the interns who were recognized for completing their internship.

Believing that everything is possible, even for Qatar's youngsters, Commercial Bank first introduced the CB Young Investors Program in 2023. The program aims at educating the youth and strengthening their knowledge of the banking and investment sector.

The CB Young Investors Programs has become deeply rooted in Commercial Bank's vision, and a staple in its calendar. That said, the internship programs run during the months of July and August every year.

Commenting on this initiative, Commercial Bank's EGM and Head of Retail Banking, Shahnawaz Rashid said:“Aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030, our CB Young Investors Program equips the youth with essential skills for success in the banking industry & investment market. These programs are guided by our strategic vision and innovative methods, positioning us as leaders in the market.”

Reham Sabri, AGM, Senior Director of Premium Banking at Commercial Bank said:“Our corporate social responsibility includes empowering our community's knowledge in financial industry and investment markets. Through this initiative, we sought to build a strong financial foundation within the younger generation so that they may later use these skills they cultivate as a guiding principle in their investment decisions. They spent two weeks learning about different investments tools, products and practice trading in international as well as local market in collaboration with Qatar Stock Exchange.”

The CB Young Investors Program has been, and will always be, a passageway into the future of banking and investments where Gen Z gets to sharpen their knowledge, fulfill their dreams, and become leaders in the financial industry. Commercial Bank has proudly wrapped up the program with many more successes to come.