Remoi A Digital Artist In NFT Market

New Digital Artist Remoi Launches Original NFTs on a Private Marketplace

BERN, SWITZERLAND, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital artist Remoi is making waves in the space with their unique and captivating artworks. The newly launched online private marketplace, , is now offering a collection of original NFTs for sale, providing investors with an opportunity to own exclusive pieces of digital art .Remoi is an intriguing new digital artist who is pushing the boundaries of creativity in the NFT world. His mission is to democratize art in all its forms, making it accessible and appreciable to a global audience. Through their website, NFT marketplace, and traditional art exhibitions, Remoi aims to ensure authenticity, provenance, and exclusive rights for artists and collectors.Creating a CommunityWhat sets Remoi's digital art apart from other artists in the NFT space is his commitment to supporting emerging artists and enriching the artistic community. They particularly focus on young people and children who are new to art, fostering open dialogue and expanding the public's perception of creativity. By tokenizing unique digital artworks and carefully selecting and presenting physical paintings, Remoi is revolutionizing the art world.Human creativity suported by AIThe online marketplace for Remoi's NFTs stands out from the competition by offering original and unique expressions ofRemoi's creativity. All NFTs originate from physical paintings created by Remoi, ensuring their authenticity and one-of-a-kind nature. The integration of artificial intelligence as a collaborator in the creation of NFTs adds an extra layer of depth to Remoi's artworks, symbolizing human evolution and its potential blessings and curses.Investing opportunityInvestors now have the opportunity to own original NFTs by Remoi through the newly launched online marketplace. With a pricing strategy that includes two categories of NFTs, Diamond and Gold, caters to a range of investors.Diamond NFTs are original paintings transformed into digital form, while Gold NFTs offer different variants of the original paintings. This pricing strategy sets Remoi apart from its competitors.The NFT market is currently experiencing a surge in popularity, with artists like Beeple and museums like the Belvedere Museum and Centre Pompidou embracing the potential of NFTs. Remoi is positioning themselves within this landscape by offering original and unique NFTs in a private marketplace.RoadmapLooking to the future, Remoi has plans to expand their collection of NFTs and explore new marketplaces. With over 700 NFTs (music NFT included) scheduled to be launched in the coming months, Remoi is set to make a lasting impact on the NFT space.Investors seeking to own original and unique NFTs should look no further than Remoi's newly launched online marketplace. With their commitment to democratizing art and supporting emerging artists, Remoi is a platform that offers both artistic and investment value.Don't miss the opportunity to own one of Remoi's captivating NFTs and be part of the NFT revolution.For media inquiries, please contact: Remoi, ...

