Pentagon Says Developments In Kursk Region Consistent With U.S. Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and the latest events in Kursk region (Russia) correspond to the policy pursued by the United States.

That's according to the Deputy Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh , who spoke at a briefing at the Pentagon, Ukrinform reports.

"It (the situation in Kursk region – ed.) is consistent with our policy and we have supported Ukraine from the very beginning to defend themselves against that are coming across the border and for the need for crossfires. So they are taking actions to protect themselves from attacks that are coming from a region that are within the US policy of where they can operate, you know, our weapons, our systems, our capabilities. In terms of this actual operation that's ongoing in the Kursk region that you've referenced, I'd refer you to the Ukrainians to speak more to that," she said.

Singh added that the U.S. maintains that it does not support Ukraine's long-range attacks deep inside Russia.

"We don't support long range attacks into (Russia). We've said that from the very beginning. I'm not going to draw, you know, a circular map here for you of where they can and can't strike, but we've been very clear with the Ukrainians," she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak , the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said as regards the latest developments in Kursk region that now a significant part of the global community considers Russia a legitimate target for any operations or types of weapons.

Bloomberg wrote that the events in Kursk region undermine the image of Vladimir Putin as a protector of ordinary Russian and may also strengthen Ukraine's argument that the United States and Europe should not be afraid of the Kremlin's threats of "escalation."