The Plaza Doha Appoints Muhsin Qandeel As Hotel Manager

Doha: The Plaza Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Muhsin Qandeel (pictured) as Hotel Manager.

With prestigious career spanning over two decades in the luxury hospitality sector, Muhsin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this highly regarded role.

Prior to his appointment, Muhsin held the position of Director of Revenue Management at The Plaza Doha, where his strategic leadership and innovative approach significantly contributed to the hotel's success. His exceptional talent for driving revenue growth and optimising operations has been instrumental in positioning The Plaza Doha as a leading luxury destination in Qatar.

With a proven track record in the hospitality industry, Muhsin has held key leadership roles at renowned international brands, where held key leadership roles including Commercial Director at Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Complex Director of Revenue Management at Al Habtoor City where he oversaw more than 1,800 rooms across the St. Regis Palace, W Hotel, Westin, and St. Regis Polo Club & Resort.

He has also held pivotal positions such as Director of Revenue Management at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil and Kempinski Hotel Amman. Muhsin's extensive career, which encompasses revenue management, operations, and commercial leadership, makes him an invaluable asset to The Plaza Doha.