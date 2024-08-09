Israel Kills 40 Palestinians In Gaza Strikes Amid Escalation Of Tensions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Palestinian officials have announced that at least 40 people were killed in Israeli on Thursday targeting areas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 15 people were killed in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and 4 others were killed in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp during the Israeli airstrikes.

Palestinian officials also reported that six more people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Khan Younis area and northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civilian emergency services announced that at least 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting two schools in eastern Gaza.

On the other hand, the military wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group claimed to have inflicted casualties on the Israeli army by firing anti-tank rockets, but they did not disclose the number of casualties.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, along with Islamic Jihad in Gaza, has intensified significantly following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau in Tehran, which Hamas has attributed to Israel, and the killing of Fuad Shukur, a senior Hezbollah commander, in Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut.

The Israeli military has stated that it is targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad shelters, but Palestinian officials argue that civilians are the ones suffering in these Israeli airstrikes.

The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestinian groups has escalated to a severe level, leading to significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging accusations and continuing their military actions.

As the conflict persists, the international community's calls for de-escalation and the protection of civilians are becoming more urgent. The growing number of casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure underline the need for immediate diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of life and to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

