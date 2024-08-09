Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's Film Is OUT On Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram And Other Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Turbo Now Available on OTT: Vysakh directed and Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the action-comedy Turbo, produced by Mammootty Kampany. Turbo, which stars Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil in prominent roles, has a by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammad. The film premiered in cinemas on May 23, 2024, and will be accessible for internet streaming starting August 9.

Aruvipurathu Jose, often known as "Turbo" Jose, is a jeep driver from Idukki who is noted for his many brawls. After a tumultuous occurrence, he relocates to Chennai, where he meets Vetrivel Shanmuga Sundaram, a violent crime leader embroiled in a massive financial fraud.



Also Read:

Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's alleged boyfriend

Vysakh's comedy-action drama, Turbo, is now available for digital streaming on SonyLIV. The film, which is now streaming on SonyLIV, encourages viewers to experience its captivating story in a unique way.

Turbo Leaked Online Unfortunately, within hours of its distribution on the OTT platform, the film "Turbo" was pirated. As good reviews of Vysakh's film circulated, it became a victim of unlawful copying and material sharing via shady websites. The URLs to "Turbo"'s leaked content were widely distributed on the internet. \

Also Read:

Who is kid with Mammootty? A rare glimpse into Malayalam cinema's past



Join The Fight Against Piracy

Piracy harmed the entertainment sector. When films and TV shows are pirated online, it undermines the hard work of many people. By watching films through legal avenues such as theatres, streaming platforms, or purchasing digital copies, you help the industry and allow filmmakers to continue producing. Let us work together to combat piracy and guarantee that the sector flourishes.



DISCLAIMER: Asianet Newsable doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Copyright Act, 1957. We respectfully urge that you do not engage in such practices or facilitate piracy in any way.