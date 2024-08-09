Hempnewsbreaks Hemptown Organic Corp. Announces Strategic Engagement With Leading Digital Marketing Firm, Hawke Media

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hemptown , one of the nation's leading cultivators of feminized hemp, has announced a a strategic move to modernize its model and drive marketing solutions. The company, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Kirtman Group, has entered into a engagement with Hawke Media. Hawke is a leading, Los Angeles-based, digital marketing firm. The partnership is designed to combine cutting-edge cannabinoid products with customized, performance-driven marketing solutions and will enhance Hemptown's direct-to-consumer sales via channels. The announcement noted that Hawke will focus on implementing a results-driven multimedia strategy and elevating both the Hemptown and Kirkman brands through a variety of different social media avenues to promote e-commerce traffic and brand awareness. Hawke is recognized for its broad experience in strengthening and executing exclusive marketing strategies to leverage both digital and traditional mediums of marketing; those strategies include SEO, e-commerce, print and broadcast. Hawke has worked with other leaders in the hemp and cannabinoid industry as well as global brands including K-Swiss, Diamondback, Red Bull and Proactiv.“On behalf of Hemptown USA and Kirkman Group, we are thrilled to be working with the experienced marketing team at Hawke Media,” said Hemptown USA and Kirkman Group CEO Eric Gripentrog in the press release.“We look forward to the opportunity of increasing our direct-to-consumer sales and brand identity through Hawke Media's digital expertise.”

About Hemptown Organics Corp.

Hemptown is a diversified, industry-leading cannabinoid company delivering a diverse product offering across the value chain, in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State of the art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience, including Kellogg's, Nike and Intel, are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as the Company pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information about the company visit .

