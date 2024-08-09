Azerbaijani Oil Price Holds Steady
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The price of Azerbaijani oil in the global market has not
changed, Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil was 82.84
dollars.
Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on
April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in
July 2008 (US$149.66).
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108535385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.