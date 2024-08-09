Azerbaijani Oil Price Holds Steady

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani oil in the global has not changed, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil was 82.84 dollars.

Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).