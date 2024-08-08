COSPRO Debuts Innovative 3-In-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Emerges from Stealth to Introduce Cutting-Edge, High-Quality Kitchen Tools That Inspire Creativity And Elevate Experiences

COSPRO , a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools , today launched its initial product offering, the 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set . A versatile kitchen essential featuring three grinders for white pepper, black pepper, and salt, COSPRO's 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set is designed for those who value convenience, efficiency, and quality and makes the perfect addition to both personal and professional kitchens.

Key features include:

One-Hand, One-Button Operation –

Simply hold the salt & pepper grinder body and touch a button to effortlessly grind spices with one hand.

5-Level Coarseness with LED Light –

Grind salt and pepper from extra coarse to very fine with precision.

Durable Ceramic Grinding Heads –

COSPRO's grinder outperforms traditional metal mechanisms by offering superior durability and corrosion resistance.

Top-Fill Design for Effortless Refills –

Mess-free, simply open the cap on the grinder and pour in your favorite spices.

Large Visible Food-Grade Silo –

1.7 oz silo lets you easily check spice levels, while the food-grade material keeps spices safe and fresh.

Wireless Charging Convenience –

Place the grinders on the wireless charging base after use to ensure they are always ready when you need them.

Removable Tray for Simple Cleaning –

A removable residual tray underneath the base offers mess-free maintenance, easy cleaning, and improved hygiene. Stainless Steel: Durable and Elegant Design –

Sleek body combines elegance with exceptional durability.

COSPRO's 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set retails for $99.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon , COSPRO's flagship Shopify ecommerce store, and Q3BOX .

COSPRO's Wholesale Program enables partners to choose from COSPRO's Reseller Fulfillment Program or Dropship Program. Also, COSPRO provides companies with a Corporate Gifting Program to reward their high-performing employees and VIP customers.

Visit COSPRO for more information.

About COSPRO

COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish. COSPRO's B2B customers can visit for more information. COSPRO's consumers can visit for more details.

