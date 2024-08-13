Minister Inspects Hijaz Railway Museum Project Restoration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) – Minister of Wissam Tahtamouni conducted an inspection visit on Tuesday to review the ongoing of the Hijaz Railway Corporation Museum and the restoration of historical buildings at Amman Station. These works are being carried out under a grant agreement provided by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).Tahtamouni was accompanied on the tour by Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Erdam Ozan, Director General of the Hijaz Railway Corporation, Zahi Khalil, and representatives from the Greater Amman Municipality and the implementing company involved in the project.During the visit, the minister chaired a meeting to assess the latest progress on the museum project and the restoration of three historic buildings and their surroundings within the railway's campus. The Turkish delegation and the implementing company delivered a detailed presentation on the construction phases, aiming for project completion by September 2025.Tahtamouni commended the Turkish government's cooperation and efforts in developing Amman Station and establishing the museum, underscoring the deep bilateral relations between Jordan and Turkey. She expressed hope that the restoration efforts would eventually extend to all stations along the Hijaz Railway, recognizing the historical significance of Amman Station.Turkish Ambassador Erdam Ozan expressed his satisfaction with the partnership in this significant project, emphasizing the longstanding historical ties between Jordan and Turkey. He highlighted the importance of supporting economic development initiatives in Jordan, particularly the "Museum and Restoration Works" project, which reflects Turkey's commitment to contributing to infrastructure development and the preservation of Jordan's cultural heritage.Khalil highlighted the significance of the ongoing construction and restoration efforts in preserving the institution's historical legacy. He expressed hope that these efforts would soon expand to include all Hijaz Railway stations, underscoring the cultural and historical value of the railway for Jordan and the broader region.The project is being funded by a Turkish grant of approximately JD3.5 million, which will be used to establish the museum on a 4,000 square meter area and restore several historic buildings within the Hijaz Railway Corporation's premises.