Hot Conditions Expected Over Coming Days

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- The weather on Tuesday is forecast to be relatively hot over the highlands and plains, with significantly hotter conditions in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are expected to be moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated for Wednesday. The weather will remain relatively hot in the highlands and plains, while conditions will be extremely hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate from the northwest.On Thursday, temperatures are predicted to be just above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot over the high mountain areas, and very hot in the remaining regions. Winds will persist at moderate speeds from the northwest.A minor decrease in temperatures is expected on Friday. The weather will be relatively hot over the highlands and plains, with very hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with occasional increases in speed.Today's temperatures will range as follows: In East Amman, temperatures will vary between 34 C and 22 C; in West Amman, between 32 C and 20 C; in the Northern Highlands, between 30 C and 17 C; and in the Shara Mountains, between 31 C and 18 C. The Dead Sea will see temperatures ranging from 42 C to 28 C, and Aqaba will have a range of 43 C to 29 C.