Jordan Condemns Israeli Ministers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Tuesday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound by two extremist Israeli ministers and members of the Knesset.The incursion, carried out under the protection of Israeli forces, coincides with provocative actions by Israeli extremists and restrictions on worshippers' access to the mosque. This act is a blatant violation of international law and the historical and status of Jerusalem and its sanctities, reflecting the Israeli government's disregard for international laws and its obligations as the occupying power.Official spokesperson Sufian Qudah emphasized that the continued Israeli unilateral measures and violations of the historical and legal status in Jerusalem require a clear and firm international stance to condemn these actions and provide necessary protection to the Palestinian people amidst ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.Qudah reaffirmed that the entire area of Al-Aqsa Mosque, covering 144 dunams, is a purely Muslim place of worship. The Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is the legal authority responsible for managing all affairs of al-Haram al-Sharif compound and regulating access to it.He stressed the right of the State of Palestine to sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem, asserting that Israel, as the occupying power, has no right or sovereignty over the city and its Islamic and Christian sanctities.