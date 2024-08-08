MFA Accepts Copies Of Credentials From Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Belgium

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs.

That's according to the press service of the for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The interlocutors discussed in detail the possibilities of further involvement of Belgium in the of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula outside Europe, support for Ukraine on its path to EU and membership, and exchanged views on current issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads.

The Belgian diplomat assured of his determination to make every effort to further develop cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 7, First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accepted copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine Ravi Shankar.

