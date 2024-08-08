MFA Accepts Copies Of Credentials From Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Belgium
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs.
That's according to the press service of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"The interlocutors discussed in detail the possibilities of further involvement of Belgium in the Promotion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula outside Europe, support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO membership, and exchanged views on current issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads.
Read also: MFA
informs EU's acting ambassador on Ukraine's Africa polic
The Belgian diplomat assured of his determination to make every effort to further develop cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 7, First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accepted copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of India to Ukraine Ravi Shankar.
Photo: MFA
MENAFN08082024000193011044ID1108533602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.