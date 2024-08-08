Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc.'S (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Reid Property Continues To Deliver 'Excellent' Assay Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive assay results for 13 holes from its ongoing 2024 exploration program at its Reid property. According to the announcement, all 34 holes drilled this year at Reid have intersected long intervals of targeted mineralized dunite and minor peridotite. Key highlights from the ongoing program include the best Reid interval to date, characterized by 661 meters of 0.29% nickel including 100 meters of 0.42% nickel and 40 meters of 0.51% nickel in REI-24-35. Additionally, all 8 holes targeting Reid Central Core intersected core lengths greater than 620 meters with average grades of 0.21% to 0.29% nickel.



“Reid continues to deliver excellent results, including the best individual hole to date with long core lengths grading in excess of 0.4% and 0.5% nickel and all holes delivering large intervals of target mineralization. With a target geophysical footprint larger than our flagship Crawford project and a width in the central core more than double Crawford, we look forward to the initial resource estimate for Reid expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024,” said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel.

To view the full press release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel- sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM) and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN