Over 1.5 Million Patients Benefited From State-Funded Treatment Decisions In 6 Months: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Population announced the issuance of 1,822,077 decisions at the state's expense, at a total cost of EGP10 bn, 165 m and 940,000 from January 1 to the end of June 2024.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the total number of beneficiaries of the treatment decisions issued at the state's expense amounted to 1,528,460 citizens.





He explained that the treatment decisions issued included the specialties o: blood diseases, tumors, surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, nose and ear, urinary tract, bones, in addition to skin and neurological diseases.





Abdel Ghaffar added that 3,179 cases were examined via video conference technology to facilitate the medical procedures for issuing treatment decisions for patients, without the need to visit the headquarters of the General Administration of Specialized Medical Councils and without the patient bearing any hardship.





The official spokesperson for the ministry said that within the framework of the Ministry of Health's strategy and its role in caring for people with disabilities who are applicants for the integrated services card, 152,120 citizens seeking the integrated services card were examined and medically examined during the first half of this year.





For his part, Mohamed Zidan, Director General of Therapeutic Medicine and Director of the Specialized Medical Councils Department, pointed out that disability cases eligible for the integrated services card include multiple amputations or amputation of one limb, quadriplegia, cerebral palsy, muscular atrophy, polio in one or more limbs, in addition to blindness, multiple disabilities, Down syndrome, and other mental disabilities – IQ 35% or less – in addition to autism spectrum and dwarfism cases.





Zidan pointed out that 74,875 applicants for cars equipped for people with special needs, exempt from taxes and customs duties, underwent medical examinations, adding that 145,634 applicants for cash support (Takaful and Karama pension) were examined and medically examined.