New Revealing True Life Story Book: SMILE, Chin Up! Set To Release By Corine Lewis, Former Mrs. Oregon & TV Producer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SMILE, Chin Up! by Corine Lewis

Corine Lewis Breaks New Ground with Eye-Opening on Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse-Sparking Anticipation and Awareness

- Jodi Unruh * American Journalist, Award-Winning TV Anchor/Reporter EUGENE, OREGON, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Higgins Publishing proudly announces the upcoming release of“SMILE, Chin Up!” by Corine Lewis, set to launch on September 17, 2024. This poignant debut is more than just a book; it's a lifeline for those navigating through the darkest storms.Corine Lewis's transformative firsthand gripping narrative takes readers on a journey of resilience and redemption. From the depths of despair to the heights of empowerment, Corine's transparent accounts of overcoming sexual assault and domestic violence inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity.Corine Lewis is a leading advocate in the fight against sexual abuse and violence against women. Having endured over a decade of physical and psychological trauma, Corine's powerful memoir represents a chilling account of living life in the public eye while masking the pain of rape and domestic abuse.Through hard work, determination, perseverance, and faith, Corine has reclaimed her power and speaks out in a powerful way to encourage and empower women globally!As a young girl, Corine pursued her passion for cheerleading, achieving excellence at state, national, and international levels.Her accomplishments include being a four-year member of the University of Oregon cheerleading squad, a four-year member of the Portland Trailblazer dancers, and the coach and choreographer of the 2005 USA National Cheerleading Stunt Championship team.In her distinguished fifteen-year career as a cheerleading coach and choreographer at the University of Oregon, Corine led hundreds of cheerleaders in numerous bowl appearances and championship competitions. She also served as the coach of the 2009 USA National Hip Hop Dance champions and conducted cheerleading camps worldwide.Corine's advocacy work extends beyond her athletic career. In her new book,“SMILE, Chin Up!” Corine shares her experiences and offers insights into recognizing warning signs and empowering principles through her“Red Flags & Risk Factors” and the“CL Way.”The paperback and hardcover editions of“SMILE, Chin Up!” are now available for Pre-Order at , Ingram Distributors, online bookstores, and through brick-and-mortar retailers.For more information about Corine Lewis visit for author appearances, speaking engagements, and special events.Genres:Biography, Memoir, Self-Help, Advocacy, Inspirational Nonfiction, Women's Studies, Personal Growth & Empowerment, Mental Health & Wellness, Social Justice, True CrimeBook InformationTitle:“SMILE, Chin Up!”Author: Corine LewisPublisher: Higgins PublishingPublication Date: September 17, 2024ISBN: 9781941580851 (Paperback)Additional Formats: Audiobook * E-Book * EPUBAdditional Language: SpanishLibrary of Congress Control Number: 2024900156

SMILE, Chin Up! by Corine Lewis Official Book Trailer