Radio Receives Surge In Requests For Rain From Heaven By Josie Brandon, Inspired By Meeting Mel Gibson

"Rain From Heaven" Song By Josie Brandon, Gets International Airplay on Radio

Radio Gets Surge Requests From Listeners For "Rain From Heaven" Written by Josie Brandon, Whose Unconventional Release Was Inspired From Meeting Mel Gibson.

- Josie BrandonDALLAS, TX, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In these times of global uncertainty and challenge, we are called to unite in unceasing prayer as a nation and a global community. As we seek divine intervention, our hearts and minds turn to music, songs, and people we feel can contribute to a hopeful message. Christian radio listeners are finding solace and inspiration in the song "Rain From Heaven " by Josie Brandon , which has been declared the Anthem of Light since its unconventional raw release during the elections. "Rain From Heaven" ironically aired on the radio for the first time the week after the attempted assassination of President Trump.Since its release, program directors are finding a common trend of requests. Listeners are sharing that "Rain From Heaven" is both a song and a heartfelt prayer, capturing the essence of our collective plea for divine support, rescue, and knowing how to boldly invite the goodness of God. Christian Broadcasting Executives shared the song is intentional in its unconventional approach in its format for production because it is not overproduced for perfection, typically like other songs, and that is exactly what this listener's appeal is about. Mike, a program director who runs several stations, shared, "Listeners are emotionally hinged on the emotional truth within this song production and love it. We are getting listeners asking for 'Rain From Heaven' since we put it on the air. It is definitely resonating during these times and with our listeners."Josie Brandon's "Rain From Heaven" is inviting listeners to embrace being vulnerable with directly asking for help from God and trusting God. "Most of us are struggling with something or have come from struggles," Josie Brandon shares. "I believe that this song will remind people to just ask God boldly for help and to have His voice be the one that takes first and only position, especially in this world that seems to be trying to hold our minds captive. People are tired of the nonsense."Christian radio programmers have noted the song's uniqueness, particularly its opening in prayer and its entire live landscape, stands out on the radio. As one programmer put it, "You can feel the heart of the message and the invitation in the song; it's not just words in a song for a production on radio, which is why it has such a strong appeal to listeners. It's emotional, and it feels like you are in the room having a one-to-one experience, which is why 'Rain From Heaven' has become a message for hope and healing, resonating deeply with those who hear it. We love how she meant for this to be both a song and also a resonating prayer."In our interview with the songwriter Josie Brandon, she shared, "This song belongs to God before it belongs to me. The download was clear to me. I was instructed to share the song without having too many hands touching it for production. It was about being ourselves and allowing the message to carry itself because it's vital we understand what we need to do to usher in the help we need. This song is a seed and reminder for us to be bold to invite, pray, and say, 'Light, shine your light.'"When asked about her work and inspiration, Josie Brandon shares with a warm smile that her work is constant and she does what she absolutely believes in. As for who inspires her and her inspiration, she shares that when she met Mel Gibson, she experienced a beautiful, genuine presence in him. A passion within that she felt was extremely divine. "I was not in awe of his stardom; I was rather in awe of the man he is, the genuine conversation, the work he creates, and what he lives by and shared. I experienced depth, a sincere person who cares to the core behind all the work he's created, and someone who is deeply devoted to the use of his gifts. There is a belief in my soul that Mel Gibson is part of attaining of what I call the divine download of expression through the presence of a good God that guides and stretches us. I believe any frustration at times in the creation of projects is for good cause. I feel he knows what is excellence and does not rest until it is achieved. He sees as a creator what many initially cannot. I love how he aims to have us see what he sees and always achieves it. He takes risks in the things he believes in. He inspires me and he matches my frequency in all these ways."While radio stations play the release "Rain From Heaven," Josie Brandon urges all to really take this time to pray and invite God to help us. "My intention is to plant seeds that line up with miracles that God can give us. And my other message is that in order for us to win the fight, we have to invite the light. We are not perfect people, we do not need perfect selfies to define us, nor perfect songs, what we need is our perfect God."In addition to the song's radio release, "Rain From Heaven" is featured as the "Anthem of Light" during the elections and the music video is featured on Pain To Promise Workshops , where people from all over the world come to experience faith-based workshops & retreats for healing and renewal in Arizona.You can view the music video here:About Josie Brandon:Josie Brandon is a singer-songwriter whose music has played around the world. She is also the founder of Pain To Promise Workshops in Arizona, where individuals go to learn about how to heal from abandonment, addictions, grief, and abuse, and find wholeness through faith to accomplish goals. Her music and workshops transcend the boundaries of traditional genres, focusing on the spiritual and emotional connection with her audience. Her song "Rain From Heaven" reflects her deep faith and commitment to sharing messages of hope, faith, and divine intervention.

