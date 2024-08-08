Colorcopiesusa Acquires Fujifilm Revoria Press EC1100 To Expand SOHO Business Online Printing Arsenal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Color Copies USA, a leader in discount color printing for SOHO businesses, has greatly expanded it's capabilities by acquiring a Revoria Press EC1100.

- Gustavo BanerFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ColorCopiesUSA , a national leader in online printing, proudly announces the of the Revoria Press EC1100 , a state-of-the-art digital printing platform from Fujifilm.With this addition to their printing press arsenal, Color Copies USA will leverage the advanced functionalities of the EC1100 to benefit their clients, enhancing quality, expediting turnaround times, and broadening the scope of possibilities for their customers' printing needs.By investing in the Revoria PC1100, ColorCopiesUSA now delivers a broader range of printing services, from eye popping oversized store displays and signage to finely detailed finishing options for postcards, posters and printed booklets, all while elevating the speed of their output and quality of their final product."This cutting-edge digital printer gives our online printing customers the power to print almost anything under the sun and will help us maintain their 4.9 star Google rating by exceeding their customer's expectations." - Gustavo Baner, Owner/Operator - Color Copies USALeveraging the high end capabilities of the Revoria PC1100 allows Color Copies USA to improve their color printing services for their customers around the USA and Canada, offering them:Enhanced Image Quality: With a print resolution of 2,400 dpi and advanced image processing capabilities, the Revoria PC1100 ensures the highest level of detail and clarity in every print.Expanded Material Options: Color Copies USA can now print on up to 18pt cover stock and offer synthetic paper printing on various thicknesses, providing more options for their clients' projects.Versatile Printing Sizes: This new digital press allows them to produce long paper prints up to 47" x 13" for impactful displays to variable data marketing pieces, our capabilities are unmatched.Innovative Finishing Methods: The Revoria PC1100 enables soft folding with added scores to cover stock and two saddle stitches on the spine for aesthetically pleasing booklets and catalogs."This new press is a game-changer for us and our clients, it enables us to respond swiftly to our clients' demands while maintaining cost efficiency, ensuring that their projects receive the attention and quality they deserve." - Sergio N., Production Manager - Color Copies USAGustavo Baner affirms..."The Revoria PC1100 has transformed the way we approach printing, allowing us to achieve results beyond our expectations."About Color Copies USA:Color Copies USA is a leading online digital printing company specializing in high-quality printing solutions for businesses and individuals throughout North America. The main areas of business involvement are commercial printing applications, signage, and direct mailing.With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Color Copies USA offers a comprehensive range of printing services, including color digital printing, offset printing, large format printing, and more. With leading-edge technology and a team of experienced professionals, Color Copies USA strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver exceptional results on every project.Media Contact: Gustavo BanerPR Contact NamePhone Number: 1-877-421-0668Email Address: ...

Gustavo Baner

Color Copies USA

+1 877-421-0668

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

