Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Nakhchivan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A conference on COP 29 will be held in Nakhchivan,
Azernews reports.
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP 29 will be held in
Nakhchivan.
The participants of the conference, which will be held within
the framework of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the "Year of Solidarity for the
Green World", visited the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's monument
in the main square of the city of Nakhchivan.
In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the authorized
representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad
Najafli, the President of COP 29, the Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev,
and the participants of the conference laid flowers in front of the
monument of Ulu Ondein and paid their respects to his memory.
It should be noted that Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology
and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will also get
acquainted with the material and technical base of the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, and will receive citizens in the ministry.
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108531344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.