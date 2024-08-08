عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Nakhchivan

Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Nakhchivan


8/8/2024 6:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A conference on COP 29 will be held in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP 29 will be held in Nakhchivan.

The participants of the conference, which will be held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World", visited the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's monument in the main square of the city of Nakhchivan.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Najafli, the President of COP 29, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, and the participants of the conference laid flowers in front of the monument of Ulu Ondein and paid their respects to his memory.

It should be noted that Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will also get acquainted with the material and technical base of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and will receive citizens in the ministry.

MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108531344


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search