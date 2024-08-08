Conference On COP 29 To Be Held In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A on COP 29 will be held in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

The participants of the conference, which will be held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World", visited the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's monument in the main square of the city of Nakhchivan.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Najafli, the President of COP 29, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, and the participants of the conference laid flowers in front of the monument of Ulu Ondein and paid their respects to his memory.

It should be noted that Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will also get acquainted with the material and technical base of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and will receive citizens in the ministry.