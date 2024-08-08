Galway Company Releases Two Commemorative 0 Pound Banknotes For 80Th Anniversary Of D-Day And The Battle Of Normandy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"D-Day 80th Anniversary" 0 Pound Banknote

"The Battle of Normandy 80th Anniversary" 0 Pound Banknote

Euro Note Souvenir Ltd adds two new designs of limited-edition 0 Pounds to the growing collection

- Peter SchneiderHEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Euro Note Souvenir Ltd, a Galway-based company renowned for its unique commemorative 0 banknotes, is proud to announce the issuance of two special 0 Pound notes to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. These commemorative notes serve as a tribute to one of the most significant events in modern history, paying homage to the bravery and sacrifices of the Allied forces during World War II.Both commemorative 0 Pound banknotes were designed with meticulous attention to detail by Euro Note Souvenir's partner company Sterling Note Ltd based in London. The note titled "D-Day 80th Anniversary" is featuring a map of Normandy, France, with the site of the historic D-Day landings. Highlighted on the map are the names of the five landing beaches - Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword - where the Allied forces launched their pivotal assault on June 6, 1944. The design is further enriched by the flags of the nations that took part in the landings: the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. This visual representation underscores the unity and cooperation that defined the D-Day operation. The note titled "The Battle of Normandy 80th Anniversary" shows a meticulously crafted illustration of a Douglas C-47 aircraft, famously known for its role in dropping paratroopers during the Battle of Normandy. The image captures the moment of paratroopers descending towards their target, a powerful reminder of the bravery displayed during the operation.Euro Note Souvenir Ltd and Sterling Note Ltd have established themselves as leaders in the production of high-quality, collectible 0 Euro/0 Pound banknotes that celebrate significant historical events and cultural milestones. The companies' innovative approach combines artistic craftsmanship with historical accuracy, making their products highly sought after by collectors and history enthusiasts alike.“These commemorative banknotes are more than just a collectible; they are a tribute to the courage and determination of the Allied forces who fought for freedom during World War II,” said Peter Schneider, CEO of Euro Note Souvenir Ltd.“We are honored to release this special edition for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, ensuring that the legacy of these heroes is remembered and appreciated by future generations.”The 0 Pound banknote is a limited-edition release, with only a set number of notes produced to ensure exclusivity and value for collectors. Each note is printed on high-quality, durable paper and includes advanced security features, making it a prestigious addition to any collection.Collectors and history enthusiasts can purchase the commemorative banknote directly from Euro Note Souvenir Ltd's official website and at selected retail outlets. Given the significance of the 80th anniversary in 2024, demand is expected to be high, and early purchase is recommended to secure this unique piece of history.About Euro Note Souvenir LtdEuro Note Souvenir Ltd, based in Galway, Ireland, is a leading producer of commemorative and collectible 0 euro banknotes and exclusive distributor of 0 Pound banknotes in Ireland. The company specializes in creating high-quality, artistically designed notes that celebrate historical events, cultural icons, and national landmarks. Each product is crafted with a commitment to excellence, combining artistic design with historical authenticity to offer collectors a unique and valuable keepsake. For the issuance of 0 Pound notes, the company has a close cooperation with Sterling Note Ltd in UK, which holds the production license for the 0 Pound Souvenir banknotes.For more information about Euro Note Souvenir Ltd and Sterling Note Ltd and their range of commemorative notes, please contact:Media Contacts:Michael JacquinotCEO, Sterling Note LtdEmail: ...Phone: +44 7918 211 271

Peter Schneider

Euro Note Souvenir Ltd

+353 89 437 3806

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube