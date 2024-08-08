Dhaka Sixth Riskiest City For Tourists: Forbes

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked as the world's sixth riskiest city for tourists, according to Forbes Advisor's 2024 assessment.

The ranking followed six risk factors that were assessed-crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters and digital security-under which, Bangladesh scored 89.50 out of 100 among the 60 cities evaluated.

Caracas in Venezuela ranked the riskiest city for tourists while Pakistan's Karachi came second.

The list also includes Myanmar's Yangon, Nigeria's Lagos, Philippines' Manila, Colombia's Bogota, Egypt's Cairo, Mexico's Mexico City and Ecuador's Quito.

On the other hand, Singapore came first in the list of safest cities for tourists, followed by Tokyo, Toronto, Sydney, Zurich, Copenhagen, Seoul, Osaka, Melbourne and Amsterdam.

Asia hosts both the safest and riskiest cities globally, while European cities tend to be safer overall.

Milan is Europe's riskiest city on the list coming 26th, followed by Rome and Paris. On the contrary, European cities like Zurich, Copenhagen and Amsterdam rank among the world's safest.

