Arjun Bijlani Offers This Homemade Treat To His 'Laughter Chefs' Buddies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Nia Sharma, who is currently featuring in the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', revealed how her co-star Arjun Bijlani treated everyone on the set with homemade rajma chawal.

Nia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a with Arjun, in which we can see her wearing a black body-hugging gown. Arjun is looking dapper in a neon green shirt, and grey denim pants.

In the video, we can hear Nia saying: "Thank you for the nicest rajma chawal Arjun Bijlani, ye sabko khana khilata hai guys... saare bhooke nango ko."

Arjun Bijlani also took to his Instagram account, where he has 8.2 million followers, and shared a montage Reel video, in which he is seen posing with the star cast of 'Khel Khel Mein' -- Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Pragya Jaiswal -- on the set of 'Laughter Chefs'.

The hunk captioned the post: "All the best to the team of #khelkhelmein... do go watch it in your nearest theatre... Akshay Kumar sir ur goat..."

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It also features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.

Arjun, who had started his television career in 2004 with the youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget, is the winner of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and has been the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14'.

He is currently seen as the lead in the TV opera 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

Nia is known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', 'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner.